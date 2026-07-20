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Unai Simon sets out Spain's World Cup mission for 2030

Spain's No.1 Unai Simon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Spain's No.1 Unai Simon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.Reuters

Spain will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup as defending champions after their 1-0 extra time final win over Argentina.

Ferran Torres scored deep into extra time to secure Spain's second ever world crown after a gruelling battle with the 2022 champions in New Jersey.

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Goalkeeper Unai Simon and his defence have remained unchanged by Luis de la Fuente during the knockout phase of the tournament as Spain set an incredible record of just one goal conceded throughout the entire competition.

Simon claimed the Golden Glove award (given to the tournament's best goalkeeper) at full-time as 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi scooped the FIFA Young Player Award.

Defending their European crown at UEFA Euro 2028 is the next target for De la Fuente's team and Simon also has his eye on another World Cup in 2030.

"Winning a World Cup is unique. We've had to wait 16 years to do it. I hope we only have to wait four more to get another star, but for now, I think we have to enjoy it and be aware of what we've done."

Simon and the rest of the squad will not rejoin their clubs for preseason until August due to FIFA rules on rest periods following major international tournaments with the 29-year-old committed to Athletic Club until 2029.Reuter

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