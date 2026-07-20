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BREAKING: Authorities confirm 13-year-old boy dies in Spain World Cup celebrations

A 13-year-old boy has died celebrating Spain's World Cup win
A 13-year-old boy has died celebrating Spain's World Cup winCanales/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

A teenager died and several people were injured during celebrations of Spain's victory in the World Cup after a fountain onto collapsed in the west of the country, local authorities and media said on Monday.

"The city hall of Ciudad Rodrigo expresses its sadness and presents its condolences for the death of a boy of 13," the municipality said on a Facebook post.

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"What should have been a celebration of Spain's team in the football World Cup turned into tragedy," it said, adding that several others were injured.

"A few minutes after 12:30 am local time, rescue services received calls over a fountain collapsing on numerous people," emergency services said in a post on X, adding that another youth had been injured.

Local media reported that the fountain collapsed under the weight of numerous people who had climbed onto it to celebrate Spain's first World Cup victory since 2010 in the football-mad nation.

La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 on Sunday evening, with Ferran Torres netting the winner in extra time.

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