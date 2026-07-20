Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Marc Cucurella keeps his promise over Luis de la Fuente tattoo

Spain star Marc Cucurella.
Spain star Marc Cucurella.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Spain star Marc Cucurella is ready to fulfil a cheeky pre-World Cup promise to his manager Luis de la Fuente.

La Roja clinched their second FIFA World Cup title in New Jersey as Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came off the bench to score an extra time winner in their 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De la Fuente and his players celebrated long into the night at the MetLife Stadium and Cucurella will now head off on his summer break before joining up with new club Real Madrid.

As part of his post-match interview, the defender has confirmed he will get a 'visible' tattoo of De la Fuente's face after promising to do so if Spain went on to win the tournament.

De la Fuente was also asked about the situation at full-time and the veteran coach stated he knew Cucurella would back up his word.

"I've already spoken to him and if you make a promise, you have to keep it. I'm not that ugly either."

Cucurella and the rest of the squad will not rejoin their clubs for preseason until August due to FIFA rules on rest periods following major international tournaments.

De la Fuente's team are next in action as part of September's UEFA Nations League campaign with a double header up against England and Croatia.

Mentions
Marc CucurellaSpainWorld Championship

Related Articles

How Spain finally overcame Argentina to lift World Cup

Ferran Torres the hero as Spain see off 10-man Argentina to win World Cup

Photographer explains viral Messi and baby Yamal image