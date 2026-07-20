Marc Cucurella keeps his promise over Luis de la Fuente tattoo

Spain star Marc Cucurella is ready to fulfil a cheeky pre-World Cup promise to his manager Luis de la Fuente.

La Roja clinched their second FIFA World Cup title in New Jersey as Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came off the bench to score an extra time winner in their 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina.

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De la Fuente and his players celebrated long into the night at the MetLife Stadium and Cucurella will now head off on his summer break before joining up with new club Real Madrid.

As part of his post-match interview, the defender has confirmed he will get a 'visible' tattoo of De la Fuente's face after promising to do so if Spain went on to win the tournament.

De la Fuente was also asked about the situation at full-time and the veteran coach stated he knew Cucurella would back up his word.

"I've already spoken to him and if you make a promise, you have to keep it. I'm not that ugly either."

Cucurella and the rest of the squad will not rejoin their clubs for preseason until August due to FIFA rules on rest periods following major international tournaments.

De la Fuente's team are next in action as part of September's UEFA Nations League campaign with a double header up against England and Croatia.