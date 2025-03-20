Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles have confidence in Eric Chelle

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that his teammates have confidence in coach Eric Chelle.

The former Mali tactician was named as Super Eagles’ substantive coach following the premature resignation for Ajax legend Finidi George.

Chelle was handed the role by the Nigeria Football Federation to qualify the three-time African kings for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the Friday’s fixture against Rwanda, the Saudi Arabia based defender disclosed that the team is learning new things from him while expressing optimism in his ability.

“We have new ideas and whenever you have a new manager it’s always a situation where players would want to prove themselves to the coach, they want to give their best,” Troost-Ekong told the media during Thursday’s press conference.

“So, there is a new level of focus, all the players respect the coach very much, we’ve seen what he did with the previous team and like I said we are trying to understand as quickly as we could in three training sessions and what he expects from us.

“It’s a work in progress hopefully it would be a continuous growth and this first game would be a test straight away maybe in as early in us working together.

“Like I said I have full confidence in the team the team has confidence in the coach and it’s left for us to execute and do the job.

“And I know that Rwanda will be in the same situation, they would be motivated to show themselves to the new coach.”