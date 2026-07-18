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Thunderstorms force Spain to cancel final World Cup session

Members of the media leave the Melanie Lane Training Grounds as Spain training is cancelled
Members of the media leave the Melanie Lane Training Grounds as Spain training is cancelledREUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

⁠Spain's final training session before Sunday's World ‌Cup final against Argentina has ‌been cancelled due ‌to thunderstorms, organisers FIFA ‌said on Saturday.

World football's governing ‌body added that there would not be ‌another time slot for ⁠the ‌team to train, but did ​not say whether Argentina's session, scheduled ​for 1130 local time (17:30 CET), would go ahead ⁠as planned.

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"The ​Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie ‌Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

"The players are currently ‌taking part in a ​warm-up session indoors."

The final ‌will kick off at 15:00 local time (21:00 CET) on Sunday.

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