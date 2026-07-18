Cucurella says he will get a tattoo and retire if Spain win the World Cup this weekend

Marc Cucurella has revealed he will retire from the Spain squad if they lift the World Cup.

Argentina and Spain clash at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey this Sunday in what is set to be an intense clash between two sides who are in formidable form.

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Having already won the European Championship in 2024, Cucurella is hoping to help Spain to their first World Cup title since 2010 when Andres Iniesta bagged the goal in a 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

Cucurella has played every single minute of the tournament so far as manager Luis de la Fuente puts faith in the defender who signed for Real Madrid this summer as he departed Chelsea in a £51.8M deal.

Ahead of the game, Cucurella has revealed that he will go to the extremes if he is crowned a world champion, even going as far as to retire at just 27 years old.

"If we win the World Cup, I'll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I'm retiring from the national team," he said. "With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can't do any better."

In a separate interview he also stated: "I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup."

The Madrid star is just days away from turning 28 years old, meaning if he did retire it would come as a huge shock as he will only be 30 years old at the Euros in 2028. If Spain do lift the title, fans will be eager to see if he follows through with his plan.