Scaloni's rise from interim coach to the brink of being world champions again

Landing on the Albiceleste bench by chance after the disastrous Sampaoli era, the coach from Santa Fe orchestrated the quietest yet most effective revolution of all. And those who know him well confirm he was always destined for greatness.

And to think that back in 2018, everyone wanted Diego Simeone to take charge of Argentina. Instead, after the brief and chaotic reign of Jorge Sampaoli, it was his assistant Lionel Scaloni who took the reins of the national team.

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The man who had started his coaching journey at Sevilla, learning under the coach from Casilda, was chosen as the potential architect of a new beginning after the World Cup disaster in Russia had left everything in ruins.

The former Deportivo La Coruna and Lazio winger was the only member of Sampaoli’s staff to remain after the complete overhaul. Why? Because his "debt" to the coach had already been paid.

Sampaoli himself, who emerged as a strategist from the dirt pitches of Santa Fe, had been introduced to the world of football by Scaloni’s father, and later brought him on as an assistant as a clear act of gratitude.

Scaloni and Sampaoli in 2018 GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

And so, once Sampaoli left, the only one left standing from that coaching staff was the former player who had hung up his boots just three years earlier.

A versatile, intelligent, and determined player who, at the 2006 World Cup, had been a teammate of Lionel Messi and whose first revolutionary move was to bring in Fabian Ayala, Walter Samuel, and Pablo Aimar as his assistants.

This injected a new energy into the squad, given their status as former champions. Nothing like those who had accompanied Sampaoli.

Destined to be a coach

Stefano Colantuono, who coached him for a season and a half at Atalanta, remembers well what Scaloni was like in his final playing days. Arriving in Bergamo as an experienced player, he was crucial as a bridge between the coach and several South American players like German Denis, Carlos Carmona, and Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez.

"He was already wise back then, and we needed him to help solidify the group, which included several South Americans and Argentinians. I remember once they even organised an asado at the Zingonia training centre with a huge crowd. But his greatest quality was being respected by everyone for his career and experience."

In fact, his 15 appearances over his last two seasons confirmed his status as a backup. But his role was to bring balance to the locker room, as Colantuono recalls.

"He was already a coach on the field or from the bench, when we discussed certain situations. For me, his destiny was already set, and you can see it now with what he's doing with Argentina. And his strengths aren't just in management or empathy with the players, but also tactically. On the pitch, he showed intelligence in his movements, always making the right runs and never wasting energy."

Scaloni with Atalanta MATTEO BOTTANELLI / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Calm leadership

The former Atalanta coach still remembers how Scaloni was a calm leader with a natural ability to unite the group: "He always sat at the head of the table during team dinners, leading conversations and serving as a point of reference for everyone."

He was shaped in that Super Depor side led by Javier Irureta, with whom he experienced a historic chapter - the Galician team won a LaLiga title, two Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey with him - and after a brief spell in the Premier League, he arrived in Italy, where he refined his tactical knowledge.

Born and raised in Argentina, where he played little as a professional before moving to Europe, he then built his playing career on the old continent. Later, as a coach, his quiet arrival with the national team immediately threw him into an emotionally complex environment. Yet, thanks to his calm demeanour, he managed to hold firm and quickly take charge of the Albiceleste with conviction.

Spain v Argentina win probability Opta by Stats Perform

Perhaps the overflowing talent of the Argentinians needed exactly a low-profile figure like him to truly flourish. Having only recently retired as a player, Scaloni immediately immersed himself in a culture he knew well, but also managed to counter its whims and outbursts. Now, as he approaches his fourth final after winning the previous three (one World Cup and two Copa Americas), he deserves huge credit for his tactical acumen as well.

The substitutions against England, after they took the lead through Anthony Gordon, allowed his team to turn things around. The same happened in several situations where Argentina was trailing in this World Cup.

So his approach is not just about gently managing a group united around Messi, but also about providing wise leadership in tough moments. In New Jersey, he will seek a fourth star for his country, and a fourth title in five years. To further enhance his legendary status.