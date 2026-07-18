Emiliano Martinez reveals Argentina World Cup glory makes him emotional

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said Friday that thinking about his team's success in recent years sometimes brings him to tears as they attempt to retain the World Cup trophy in the final against Spain.

"I am focused only on winning. The whole team has improved so much and this is something we have spent years building," Aston Villa's Martinez told reporters in New York City ahead of Sunday's final at the MetLife Stadium.

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Argentina won the World Cup in 2022 by beating France on penalties in the final. They also won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and beat Italy in the 2022 Finalissima, a fixture between the South American and European champions.

"Honestly sometimes I cry to myself thinking about what we have achieved. I am just trying to enjoy the moment. Because sometimes as footballers you don't really realise where you are in your career," Martinez said.

"My message to my teammates is that they should enjoy this moment, prepare with a smile on our faces. This is something we will remember forever."

The 33-year-old will always be remembered in Argentina for his starring role in the 2022 campaign, including a stunning save deep in extra time to stop Randal Kolo Muani winning the final for France.

Argentina had been 2-0 up in that game in Doha before two late Kylian Mbappe goals forced extra time. A Lionel Messi penalty then looked to have won it for Argentina, only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick from the spot and force a shoot-out.

"In the last final we were far superior to France for 80 minutes up until their penalty, but in the end we conceded three goals and usually when you let in three goals in a final you are more likely to lose," Martinez said.

"I just had to make that save right at the end. Sometimes it comes off you and goes in. Against Jordan (in this year's group stage) it hit me and went in. The other day it went through my legs. Thankfully in the final it didn't."

Martinez admitted he was enjoying this World Cup campaign much more than in 2022, despite coming into the tournament injured after suffering a fractured finger playing for Aston Villa in the Europa League final in May.

"I think I am playing better with my feet, my decision-making is much better, and I am eternally grateful to be playing in my fifth final with this team."

Argentina will become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup trophy if they beat Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"The players in the team come from working-class backgrounds," Martinez said.

"Our parents have to work hard, and I think the Argentine people will remember us as hard workers, who never admit defeat - even if sometimes things are hard we always come through, like in this World Cup," he said when asked about what legacy the team might leave behind.