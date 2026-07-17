More than Yamal vs Messi? World Cup final could be a battle of contrasting styles

What a World Cup final we have in prospect on Sunday evening, as Spain take on Argentina in New Jersey.

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La Albiceleste are looking to become the first nation since Brazil defended their title in 1962 to win back-to-back tournaments, and only the third in history after Italy also did so (1934, 1938).

Chances for both countries to create history

La Roja's first final since 2010 sees them having reached the FIFA showpiece by conceding just the one goal, to Belgium.

This match also represents the first World Cup final where the reigning Copa America champions will face the reigning European champions, and with arguably two of the most insanely talented players in opposition for the first time, in Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Spain vs Argentina - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

In what is almost certainly going to be Messi's final World Cup appearance for Argentina, the 39-year-old will want to go out in the best possible way, though he and his team face the most formidable of challenges.

With their win over France in the semi-final, Spain equalled the longest-ever unbeaten run by a European nation (37 games - W27, D10), and so a win in this one will put them out on their own.

Furthermore, victory would give them a sixth win in seven final appearances in major competitions.

Focus on Messi vs Lamine ignores other potential contributions

Inevitably, much of the focus will be on Messi and Lamine, with the former looking to end the tournament not just as another winner, but also with his hands on the Golden Boot.

Lamine, for many the best player in the world already, has the chance to show a watching audience of billions that the baton has now firmly passed from Argentina's No.10 once and for all.

However, that is to discount the contributions of so many other top-quality exponents that will be going all out to earn another star on their shirt.

Mikel Oyarzabal, for example, has already scored five goals for Spain and has looked lively in each game that he's played.

Captain, Rodri, has been imperious in midfield, as has Pau Cubarsi at the back, in his first World Cup.

Industry and effort from Argentina

For Argentina, the tireless work ethic of Enzo Fernandez and Nico Gonzalez, the physicality and industry from Rodrigo De Paul, the late goals from Lautaro Martinez and the commanding presence of Cristian Romero have all helped foster a never-say-die attitude, which has got them to this point - a seventh World Cup final appearance.

A 14th successive win in all competitions is an enviable record too, and this match is also a chance for Messi and Co. to put to bed what has to be their most embarrassing memory of recent times.

Back in March 2018 in Madrid, the two teams met in a friendly in which Argentina were comprehensively beaten 6-1, and that remains their last meeting.

Both teams have won their last six matches, with Spain scoring 13 and conceding one, and Argentina scoring 16 and conceding seven.

Contrasting styles

Clearly, then, from an attacking perspective, we should expect goals, with the abilities of both defences arguably dictating the eventual outcome.

In the 14 total meetings to date, two have been drawn, with both countries earning six wins apiece. In their only World Cup battle, way back in 1966, Argentina edged to victory 2-1, before going out of the tournament to eventual winners, England.

Sunday's match will certainly see contrasting styles, both of which have served Spain and Argentina well, but something has to give.

La Roja thrive on having almost total control of possession, and the way in which they starved Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise of the ball in the semi-final against France was a masterclass in keeping that control.

It's something that Luis de la Fuente is fortunate to have replicated throughout his team, and if Lionel Scaloni's selection can't get the ball for long periods, their likelihood of winning is much reduced.

They will just keep coming back at Spain, however, and Argentina certainly won't be found wanting in terms of their effort and commitment.

Chaotic at times it may be, but it's worked for them to this point, so why change things now...

Spain have to keep their heads when provoked

In order for La Albiceleste to have a shot at history, stopping the Spanish rhythm is key to their aspirations.

Spain vs Argentina - Live win probability Opta by StatsPerform

The niggly little fouls that saw the first half against England becoming an exercise in how to keep your cool under the severest provocation - could be part of the game plan to frustrate Spain.

It might not be pretty, but if Messi bows out with another tournament victory to his name, the manner in which he and his teammates managed it will be of little concern. Game on...!

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