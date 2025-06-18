'Like a nervous wreck' - England legend Paul Gascoigne delivers Thomas Tuchel verdict

England legend Paul Gascoigne has suggest new manager Thomas Tuchel looked 'like a nervous wreck' in their shock 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

The defeat to Senegal was the first of Tuchel’s tenure and the first time England have ever lost to an African nation.

After initially impressing, Tuchel and his players struggled throughout their most recent international break, losing to Senegal and narrowly beating Andora 1-0.

Gascoigne, speaking exclusively to GOAL on behalf of Esports Insider, said: "It's not a very good start and if I was him, I'd be panicking.

“It must be awkward. I mean, fortunately for me, I had two great English managers in Terry Venables and Bobby Robson.

“But to be a German manager, I wonder what the atmosphere is like in the dressing room? It can’t be that good. I saw the manager’s interview after the last game and he looked like a nervous wreck."