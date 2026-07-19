Konsa reflects on dream World Cup after France: ‘It’s surreal’

Ezri Konsa expressed his pride after scoring in England’s thrilling 6-4 victory over France in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off.

The Aston Villa defender headed home from a corner in the 19th minute to help the Three Lions secure their best World Cup finish since 1966.

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Reflecting on his first campaign, Konsa described representing England on the biggest stage as a childhood dream and said his family would be immensely proud of his achievement.

“It’s been one that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid, (I) managed to play in every game bar one, and to get a goal is very special, surreal,” he told Aston Villa website.

“I know my family watching back home will be really proud, so (it was) a special tournament for me.”

“That’s our highest position in 60 years. We got a medal in the end, it’s better than nothing. Really proud of the boys, really proud of what we’ve managed to accomplish.

“Being here for seven weeks isn’t easy, being away from family, but we stuck together. We had a really good group, really special group, and just really proud of the boys and very happy to finish it off with a win.”