Declan Rice breaks England record in World Cup win over France

Declan Rice delivered a record-breaking performance as England defeated France 6-4 to secure third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Captaining the Three Lions for the first time at the tournament, the Arsenal midfielder scored after just two minutes and 14 seconds before setting up Ezri Konsa, becoming the first England player to record both a goal and an assist in his first World Cup match as captain.

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The strike was also the second-fastest goal in England's World Cup history, behind only Bryan Robson's effort against France in 1982.

Winning his 80th international cap, Rice joined Alan Shearer, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane as the only England captains to register a direct goal contribution in their first World Cup game.

Only Kane, with two goal involvements in 2018, matches Rice's remarkable achievement.