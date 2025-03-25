James thrilled to return to England duty after 'frustrating' absence

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
James happy to play for England again
James happy to play for England again
Reece James has expressed his delight playing for England again following his goalscoring perfroamnce in Monday’s 3-0 win over Latvia.

The Chelsea star last represented the Three Lions in March 2023, but ended his two-year wait as a substitute against Albania.

Against Wolves, he was named in the starting XI and marked the occasion with a beautiful free-kick in the first half.

He told ITV Sport: "It has been a long time. I have had a frustrating two years. I'm so happy to be called up by my country again. 

"I saw the wall and felt I could bend it round. I was a bit surprised it hit the net. Thomas Tuchel's ideas are clear. We have one objective and that starts this week right up until the World Cup."

James is expected to be in action next Thursday when the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

