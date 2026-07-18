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Donald Trump says Tuchel putting Kane in defence was "unusual" after Argentina defeat

Donald Trump says Tuchel putting Kane in defence was "unusual" after Argentina defeat
Donald Trump says Tuchel putting Kane in defence was "unusual" after Argentina defeatREUTERS

Us President Donald Trump has spoken on England poor tactics under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel reverted to a back five and made a number of defensive-minded substitutions in the closing stages against Argentina following Anthony Gordon’s opening goal. 

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Argentina scored twice in the final five minutes plus stoppage time to reach Sunday's final against Spain after overloading an England side who had become much too passive. 

Much criticism has been made about Tuchel and his poor decisions and now Trump has weighed in, ridiculing England’s defensive nature. 

"You have a great player in England who I've played golf with. And he is Harry (Kane) who has been fantastic," said Trump. 

 "I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence. 

 "We got to be a little offensive, right. But no, I'm not going to call it, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual." 

Tuchel spoke to reporters at a news conference on Friday and responded to a question about Trump’s comments. 

"Do you use Donald Trump as your witness for the case or...? I was just asking," Tuchel replied. 

Before saying: "We became too passive in the last 30 minutes. We could not get hold of the ball, we could not find duels anymore. This is the next step that we want to take and from there we go." 

England face France in the World Cup's third-place playoff match in Miami on Saturday where Tuchel will be seeking to redeem himself.

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