Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns: World Cup plan "a bad deal for football"

Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to the FIFA president Gianni Infantino has resigned following the leaked World Cup plans.

UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have all gone against FIFA’s plans to allow private investment into the World Cup as each federation seeks to boycott future tournaments.

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Cordeiro, a former banker and ex-U.S. Soccer ‌Federation vice president, has stepped down this week following major backlash against FIFA from around the world.

"Let me be clear: I ⁠had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally," Cordeiro said in a statement.

"It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."

Infantino had indicated the proposals would need a straight majority to go through, meaning 106 of its 211 members needed to vote in favour for the proposal.

Fifa released a statement early on Friday vowing to continue with the plan despite criticism and adding that "nobody is selling football" which received major backlash on social media.

Reports state The organisation intends to sell a 20 per cent share of the business to private investors, with the venture reportedly valued at around $20billion in what would be an incredible deal.

Infantino, widely ridiculed, has been president of FIFA for more than 10 years and is currently the favourite to be reelected next March as he remains unopposed.