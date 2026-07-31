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AFC "stand in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF" as they join World Cup boycott

AFC "stand in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF" as they join World Cup boycott
AFC "stand in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF" as they join World Cup boycottIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has joined the World Cup boycott after controversial plans were released.

UEFA have agreed to boycott the World Cup and all Fifa tournaments if Gianni Infantino’s proposals to privatise its competitions are voted through over the coming months. 

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Infantino signalled his intent for stakes in various competitions to be sold to investors, some with links to the United States of America president Donald Trump. 

Such plans were instantly met with mass backlash and so far Infantino has zero support for his proposal as supporters claim he is trying to sell off the world’s biggest competition. 

Now, the AFC have joined UEFA and CONCACAF, the federation responsible for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, as they released a statement on Friday. 

AFC stated that Infantino's plan could not "realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward". 

"The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations," it said. 

"Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered." 

Infantino has gone to the extent of contacting the 211 FIFA member associations to state that they would receive $40m (£30m) if they backed the plan, an incentive which has far not temped a single nation. 

Despite criticism, Caf, the confederation for Africa are said to be open to such plans and are set to meet next week to take a vote on whether they will back Infantino. 

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