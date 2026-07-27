Infantino finally hits back after Balogun controversy: May you find love and peace...

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has responded to criticism over the Folarin Balogun red card decision.

In a lengthy message published after the tournament, Infantino took to Instagram to address his critics who have called for him to step down as FIFA President.

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This comes after intervention from US President Donald Trump who made a call to Infantino, overturning the Balogun red card which he picked up against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

UEFA, European football's governing body, said Fifa's actions had "crossed a red line" and described it as an "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."

Despite criticism from fans, pundits and multiple federations, Infantino has today doubled down as he backed himself, despite clear influence from Trump.

“Your dissatisfaction with a few decisions made by the competent authorities is understandable, but please refer to public records: such decisions are common in some of the most important leagues.

“Indeed, "arguable“ referees' decisions or “strange" disciplinary rulings such as for instance potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide.

“It's curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising.”

Infantino hopes critics find peace

Speaking further, the 56 year old also sent a clear message to people who want to see him step down as he hopes they find peace.

“To the pens and papers, to all the screens, may you find love and peace where the people behind you couldn't.

“May you find peace; we at FIFA have found ours and we deliver it, by delivering the most outstanding FIFA World Cup. May football rise above all hate.

“Finally I am incredibly proud, as FIFA President, to have contributed, even a little, to this show. It’s a great feeling!”

As well as the Balogun incident, FIFA also faced criticism over U.S. travel restrictions that affected supporters and officials from several competing nations. Fans further ripped into cooling breaks, the half time show and the attempt to drag money out of fans throughout the tournament.