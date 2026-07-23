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Norwegian FA planning FIFA complaint after Trump overturned Balogun red card at World Cup

Norwegian FA planning FIFA complaint after Trump overturned Balogun red card at World Cup
Norwegian FA planning FIFA complaint after Trump overturned Balogun red card at World CupIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) are set to make a formal complaint to FIFA over US President Donald Trump’s role in the suspension of Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red card.

Balogun was sent off after accidentally raking his studs down the Achilles of Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović, but his red card was rescinded after Trump made a call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. 

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Trump praised FIFA for "reversing a great injustice" in what was perhaps one of most controversial moves in World Cup history as he received major backlash from millions of supporters. 

“When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk,” Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation, told The Times. “It is a worry for the game when you compromise fundamental rules of the game. 

 “First of all, it should not have happened. It is very important now to have honest communication around it. We all know that this verdict was influenced from external forces and did not have the proper process. We need our leader in FIFA to say that this was an error. 

 “If you start to adapt in such a way towards state leaders and state politics, you will move your behaviour and the organisation’s behaviour, and also the red line of what states’ leaders should interfere with. And that happened.” 

Norway also made an earlier complaint about FIFA's controversial decision to award the US president its inaugural Peace Prize as they alleged it breached rules on political neutrality.

FIFA's discussions regarding expanding the World Cup to 64 teams are also opposed NFF as well as many supporters who believe that the expansion is a step too far.

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