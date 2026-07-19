Infantino attends 43 World Cup matches as he flies almost 60K miles during tournament

Fifa President Gianni Infantino's incredible air time for the World Cup has been revealed.

After watching a whopping 25 clashes in just 18 days at the start of the tournament, Infantino did not slow down as he continued his wild journey in the air.

Advertisement Advertisement

As per The Independent, access to a Gulfstream G650 jet from the fleet of the Qatari government allowed Infantino’s journey possible as he averaged more than one flight a day and on multiple days made more than three, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

The report states he attended 43 games, visited 16 stadiums, touched down at 21 airports and took 23 international border crossings.

Infantino racked up 115 flight hours, totalling 59,281 miles (95,403 kilometres) in total in what is an incredible feat that is sure to be met with backlash from climate activists.

The estimated climate impact from his private jet in a fortnight is roughly equivalent to 78 people on average over a whole year.

Infantino attended two matches on 13 different days and visited all 16 stadiums hosting World Cup matches, with Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium being his most frequent destination, where he watched five games.

As Infantino prepares to attend the World Cup final this weekend, it came to light this week that more than 200 of the 211 Fifa members have sent letters of personal endorsement to Fifa before next year’s presidential election as he prepares to stay in charge for the next tournament.