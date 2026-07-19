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FIFA change length of World Cup final half-time show in huge relief for Spain & Argentina

FIFA change length of World Cup final half-time show in huge relief for Spain & Argentina
FIFA change length of World Cup final half-time show in huge relief for Spain & ArgentinaTribal Football

The World Cup final half-time show is reportedly now only 17 minutes long amid fears of its lengths.

The World Cup final will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey later tonight as Spain and Argentina go head to head for a chance to be crowned world champions. 

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Reports had tried to predict the length of the half-time show for the final, with predictions ranging from 20-30 minutes as Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and K-pop boy band BTS co-headlining the event. 

However, Spanish newspaper Marca report it will not be as long as first feared as they predict it will be 17 minutes long, which includes six minutes to assemble and dismantle the stage. 

Concerns had been made over the effect on players if the break was too long as players may cool down too much. Players are prepared to jump on exercise bikes during the break which is according to Marca, just 2 minutes longer than a usual half time spell. 

There are still fears from both sides however as In last year’s Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium, FIFA’s half-time show lasted 24 minutes following performances from Coldplay, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems and Emmanuel Kelly. 

On top of the half time show, the closing ceremony starts at 18:30 BST (1:30pm ET), with the show including Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and streamer IShowSpeed. Plus Jennifer Hudson is to sing the United States' national anthem as the theatrics continue. 

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