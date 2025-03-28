Dorival Junior set to be sacked as Brazil manager

The Brazilian Football Confederation has decided to sack Dorival Júnior as head coach of the Brazil national team with immediate effect, according to UOL Esporte.

The same source says that this Friday's meeting between Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, and Dorival Junior will serve to formalise the coach's departure, although there is currently no scenario for the coach to remain.

The decisive point in Dorival Junior's downfall was the defeat against Argentina in Buenos Aires. But it was the culmination of a process of wear and tear on the Brazilian coach's work that had been going on since the Copa Amarica almost a year ago.

According to UOL Esporte, Dorival Junior changed the profile of Brazil's squad, creating a feeling that there was no base team to build on, in addition to the negative results.

At the same time, the CBF are uncomfortable because Dorival Junior's main assistant was his son, Lucas Silvestre. In theory, the CBF hired former centre-back Juan, with experience in the Brazilian national team, to work alongside the coach. The aim was to be a counterpoint to his ideas. However, with his son closer to them, the organisation's top brass realised that the objective had not been fulfilled.

Succession

As for Dorival Junior's replacement, the CBF has not yet made contact with any coach. The preference is for a foreign name, with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira as options. But the organisation will only focus on choosing a coach once his departure has been finalised.