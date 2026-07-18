Del Bosque warns Spain not to underestimate 'nuisance' Argentina ahead of World Cup final

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has ⁠warned the national team not to underestimate Argentina ahead of the ‌World Cup final, describing their opponents as a "real ‌nuisance" and urging Spain to ‌remain cautious.

Del Bosque led Spain ‌to World Cup victory in 2010, ‌when they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in South Africa.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Argentina are a tough team ‌to play against - a real nuisance, ⁠if I ‌may use the word - and they know exactly ​what they need to do," del Bosque told the El ​Pais newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

Del Bosque pointed to ⁠Argentina's comeback ​victory over England as evidence of their quality.

"I see the final as favouring Spain, but they need to be ‌wary of the Argentines, given how difficult they are to face and their experience," he said.

Win probability Flashscore

The 75-year-old also praised Spain's performances at the tournament and backed them to lift the trophy.

"In the matches we have watched, the game was played exactly ‌on the national team's terms; they ​dominated the situation and demonstrated ‌both assurance and confidence," he added.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey ⁠Stadium on ⁠Sunday.