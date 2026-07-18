Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Del Bosque warns Spain not to underestimate 'nuisance' Argentina ahead of World Cup final

Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque during a training session in 2016
Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque during a training session in 2016REUTERS / Vincent Kessler

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has ⁠warned the national team not to underestimate Argentina ahead of the ‌World Cup final, describing their opponents as a "real ‌nuisance" and urging Spain to ‌remain cautious.

Del Bosque led Spain ‌to World Cup victory in 2010, ‌when they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in South Africa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Argentina are a tough team ‌to play against - a real nuisance, ⁠if I ‌may use the word - and they know exactly ​what they need to do," del Bosque told the El ​Pais newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

Del Bosque pointed to ⁠Argentina's comeback ​victory over England as evidence of their quality.

"I see the final as favouring Spain, but they need to be ‌wary of the Argentines, given how difficult they are to face and their experience," he said.

Win probability
Win probabilityFlashscore

The 75-year-old also praised Spain's performances at the tournament and backed them to lift the trophy.

"In the matches we have watched, the game was played exactly ‌on the national team's terms; they ​dominated the situation and demonstrated ‌both assurance and confidence," he added.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey ⁠Stadium on ⁠Sunday.

Mentions
World ChampionshipSpainArgentina

Related Articles

Iniesta on Spain stopping Messi in the final: Shutting him down completely is impossible!

Xavi and Mascherano praise Barcelona influence ahead of Spain v Argentina final

World Cup Golden Boot standings: Messi leads as Kane and Mbappe face off for third place