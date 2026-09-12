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Danish FA chair blasts FIFA as drama continues: "Impossible to get questions answered"

Jesper Moller of the Danish FA
Jesper Moller of the Danish FAChristopher Neundorf / EPA / Profimedia

Chairman of the Danish FA, Jesper Moller, has tried in vain to get answers from FIFA to several critical questions.

He wrote this on LinkedIn after attending a meeting of FIFA’s Legal Committee last Wednesday. Moller raised critical questions regarding the failed 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' investment plan.

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"Naturally, I used the meeting to ask a number of critical questions about the process, which I continue to believe has been deeply objectionable. I find it surprising that FIFA Forward Enterprise has not been discussed by the Legal Committee, given that it is precisely this body that should be consulted on legal matters concerning FIFA," Moller wrote.

"Unfortunately, however, it was impossible to get answers to the questions, as the intention is to await discussion at the upcoming council meeting in October. It would have been a good opportunity for FIFA’s leadership to explain themselves, but we will keep pressing the issue, and I am certain that we will get to the bottom of this completely unacceptable matter."

The football administrator from North Jutland is a lawyer by profession.

In late July, FIFA announced plans to establish a commercial entity to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments to external investors, aiming to generate more revenue for distribution among FIFA’s 211 member nations.

That plan immediately met with sharp criticism from many member nations and was quickly shelved.

Since then, various national football associations have expressed that confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino - the driving force behind the investment plan - has been lost.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) has also stated that it wants a new FIFA president, a message Jesper Moller reiterates in his post.

"Wednesday’s meeting confirmed that FIFA cannot rebuild its credibility under the current leadership. The time has come for a change of president at FIFA, and I will continue working in close dialogue with my European colleagues to find a candidate who can command a majority. There is no confidence in Infantino and the FIFA leadership."

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