Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Hearts sign Kieran Wright on short-term deal

Hearts sign Kieran Wright on short-term deal
Hearts sign Kieran Wright on short-term dealKirk O'Rourke/Rangers FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Hearts have signed goalkeeper Kieran Wright on a short-term contract until January, with head coach Wouter Vrancken seeking to strengthen his options between the posts.

The 27-year-old spent more than a decade at Rangers but never made a first-team appearance, despite completing 10 loan spells. His latest competitive action came with Airdrieonians in the 2024/25 Championship season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wright has also featured for Livingston, Kilmarnock, Dumbarton, Alloa Athletic, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers, with much of his experience coming in League One. He also spent pre-season on trial with Queen of the South and East Kilbride.

Hearts now have four senior goalkeepers, with Beau Reus currently first choice after replacing Alexander Schwolow. Ryan Fulton and Zander Clark provide additional cover, while Liam McFarlane and Harry Stone are on loan at Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

Mentions
Kieran WrightHeartsPremiership

Related Articles

'Improving' O'Neill misses Celtic's win over Kilmarnock to recover from hospital stay

Robinson hails Aberdeen’s character after dramatic Hearts comeback

Hearts suffer late heartbreak as Aberdeen claim victory