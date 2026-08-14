John Ogu backs Victor Osimhen for Arsenal move

Former Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has backed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to join Arsenal amid growing transfer speculation.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years and remains one of the world’s elite forwards.

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The Telegraph reports that Arsenal have held exploratory talks with Galatasaray over a potential deal for Osimhen, although discussions remain at an early stage and are linked to separate player valuation talks.

Ogu has now voiced his support for the move on X, talking up the forward’s remarkable impact in Turkey.

“Dear Lord, please let his move to Arsenal come to pass… AMEN.”

Osimhen has scored 50 goals in just 59 Galatasaray appearances, helping the club win consecutive Super Lig titles while consistently producing decisive performances in domestic and European competitions.