Villa thrash Club Brugge in UYL

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa boosted their hopes of moving on in the UEFA Youth League this season.

The Midlands club saw their youth side beat Club Brugge 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the senior team losing 1-0, the youth side did their fans proud against the Belgians.

Bradley Burrowes, Ben Broggio, Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba and Mason Cotcher (2) all scored for Villa, with Brugge also putting through their own net.

Josep Gombau’s 15th-placed side now have six points, while they only need to finish in the top 24 positions.

Much like the Champions League, this competition is a big group stage followed by knockout games. 

