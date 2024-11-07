Ex-ref Halsey: Villa defender Mings gave ref no other option

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa conceded a bizarre penalty in the Champions League against Club Brugge.

The Midlands club saw their perfect record come to an end in their fourth group stage game.

Having won their previous three, Villa lost 1-0 to a penalty when Tyrone Mings picked up the ball inside the area after being passed the ball by keeper Emi Martinez, who was taking a goal kick.

Ex-referee Mark Halsey told The Sun: "We see it week in week out in every league around the globe, where the goalkeeper takes a quick goal kick giving it to the defender, and the defender plays it away."

He then added: "The referee has no option whatsoever to to give that penalty because the ball is in play and   it's a schoolboy error by   Tyrone Mings.

"It's just unbelievable for a player of his calibre to do what he did in the second half.

"So Aston Villa can have no complaints whatsoever."

