Luis Enrique: Super Cup is not an important trophy for PSG

PSG retained their UEFA Super Cup crown with a 2-1 win over Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg.

Luis Enrique's side defended their Champions League title in May's final against Arsenal and they beat Premier League opposition for the second year running after edging out Tottenham in the 2025 showpiece.

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PSG's French stars played a limited role in the final, with several of them only just back from a post 2026 FFA World Cup break, but it was Desire Doue who calmly slotted home the late winner.

Despite the fanfare of the full-time celebrations, Luis Enrique offered a dry assessment of the Super Cup's relevance to PSG, as he looks ahead to the 2026/27 season.

"If you play in this match it means you are either the winner of the Champions League or the Europa League.

"It's the second one in a row that we've won, and in that sense, it's important.

"But, nobody judges you on winning this trophy. If I have to be honest, it's not an important trophy."