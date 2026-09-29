Rio Ngumoha finally brought into the squad by Tuchel ahead of England's clash with Czechia

England boss Thomas Tuchel has brought in Rio Ngumoha to face the Czech Republic ahead of tonight's clash.

The Czech Republic and England collide in Tuesday's bottom-of-the-table battle at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday as Tuchel's men aim to bounce back from the 3-2 defeat to Spain last week.

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After being left out of the 23-man squad against Spain over the weekend, Ngumoha will be included in the squad this time around after Manchester City's Nico O’Reilly and Arsenal's Ezri Konsa pulled out with injuries.

Ngumoha, just 18 years old, is yet to score or assist a goal in five appearances for Liverpool this season, but Tuchel knows what a threat the teenager can be with his incredible pace and dribbling ability.

Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane's weren't enough to bypass Spain in Tuchel's first Nations League game, but Ngumoha may add a fresh element to his attack that may also include rotated Eberechi Eze, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Morgan Rogers and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Ngumoha may also be joined by former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was an unused substitute on Saturday against Spain. With Trent at right back and Ngumoha on the left, it will be interesting to see how Tuchel's side start to blend as the Nations League continues.

With two defeats in their last three matches, England have suffered as many losses in that time as they had in all of their last 23 contests beforehand which is a worry for Tuchel, who led the Three Lions to third at the World Cup.

England have home and away fixtures against the Czech Republic and face Croatia in between each game before club football returns.