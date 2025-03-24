West Ham's Ferguson wants to continue his goal scoring form after the international break

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson who is on loan at West Ham United has been in excellent form for Ireland and says he wants to continue that form for his club.

The 20-year-old scored the equalizer for his side against Bulgaria in what was his fifth senior international goal to help Ireland stay in Nations League group B and avoid relegation. Speaking after the game, Ferguson said that he hopes to bring the goals to club football where he has struggled for game time this season.

“It’s always good to score, and for your country as well. It's my job now. I didn’t catch it as cleanly as I would have liked, but that can be the next one.

“I am in a good place, and I feel positive mentally and physically. Everyone wants to play, so when you have your chance, you have to take the minutes as you get them.

“I haven’t played as much football as I’d have liked this season, for a variety of reasons, but I'll be aiming to continue this form after the international break and have a strong end to the season.”

“I think it (showed) resolve (to come from behind),” said Ferguson. “We are coming together as one. The more we play - we've got a young squad with players coming through - the more room we get, it will (start) to click.

“It’s been good, two wins from two, so it’s job done, and we will look forward to the summer. I think we were the better side, had the better chances and were deserved winners.”

Ferguson is yet to score for the Hammers in his 5 appearances for the club and scored just once in the opening half of the season for Brighton. However, after a goal in the international break he may get back to his goalscoring ways and bring life to West Ham’s attack which is in need of inspiration.