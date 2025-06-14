'Very self-destructive' - Luis de la Fuente hits out at Lamine Yamal critics

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has vented his frustrations at the country's "self-destructive" tendencies after recent criticism of youngster Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old was heavily critcised for an uncharacteristically quite showing in Spain’s penalty defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Yamal remains arguably one of the best players in the worst despite his young age, playing a key role for Barcelona as they secured a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s first season.

Real Madrid favourite Guti was just one former player who was critical of Yamal, taking aim at his decision to wear a hat backwards in a press conference.

De La Fuente has since defended the winger, saying: "Lamine Yamal? In Spain, we’re very self-destructive – we go from praising someone to the heavens to rejecting them over a single mistake.

“Life’s about balance. Not getting carried away in success or sinking in failure. We have to be cautious.”