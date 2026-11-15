Tuchel admits England's win over World Cup winners Spain is the best since taking over

England boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that his side's 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over world champions Spain was their best performance since taking over.

Tuchel’s side held on to end Spain’s incredible 43-game unbeaten run and secure a memorable win in Madrid on Sunday (November 15).

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Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before half time and Ezri Konsa doubled their lead shortly after.

Ben White made it 3-0 just four minutes after his Arsenal teammate’s goal, but Elliot Anderson’s red card made things tense for the visitors.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the resulting penalty and Nico Williams then made it 3-2.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Tuchel hailed his side’s performance and agreed it was the best of his reign.

"Brilliant performance. Well deserved win. Overall we were the better team. Fantastic performance from start to finish,” he said.

"A red card and penalty always a big decision. I need to understand why it was a double punishment.

"From then it was a long 30 minutes but I don't want to focus on that. There were so many positive things in the first 60 minutes.

"Complete performance. We brought everything to the table. We were brave. Spirit wise, energy wise and also football quality was highest level.

"We deserved it. We focused on our performance and attitude. I can't praise the team high enough for what they put out there.

"Half an hour feels like two hours against a team like this (with 10 men). That's the way it is. Without the red card we were clear winners.

"Good double save. He (James Trafford) had a brilliant match."

What did England show? "What we are made of and what we can do. We are always ready to push our limits. We had our best result in 60 years (at the World Cup) and we weren't happy with it. It's impressive what we did in the last two camps."

Is this the best performance under him? "Under the circumstances against who and where we played, yeah."

Will England win the Nations League? "Now to win the quarter-finals."