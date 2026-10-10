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Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portuguese federation after leaving camp

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano RonaldoReuters

The Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation has announced that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, with the superstar provisionally suspended for leaving camp.

The case concerns the captain's departure from the national team camp on September 30th, on the eve of the match against Denmark in the Nations League.

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In the same statement, the body confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended.

Under the Portuguese Football Federation's regulations, Ronaldo could be suspended for between one and six months and fined between 500 and 1,000 euros.

At best, the 41-year-old forward could see his suspension end on October 30th and become eligible to return during the November international break, when the Nations League group stage will be concluded.

If the maximum six-month ban is imposed, it will end on March 30th, meaning a return would only be possible during the June international break, when Portugal hope to be competing in the competition's finals.

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