Real Madrid on red alert after Bernardo Silva injury update

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Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva.
Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva.Profimedia

Real Madrid star Bernardo Silva has been released from Portugal duty for their final game of the UEFA Nations League series due to injury.

Silva has been confirmed as the new national team captain following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement - but he started on the bench for the 4-1 home loss to Denmark - before only coming on for the final 11 minutes in Braga

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The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have now announced he will not be available for the game against Wales on November 17 with Jorge Jesus' team already assured of a quarter-final place.

Details on the specifics of the injury are unclear at this stage, but he's due back in Madrid in the next 24 hours for further tests with an update pending.

Real Madrid are back in action at home to Celta Vigo on November 23.

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