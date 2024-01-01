Postecoglou believes he can develop fantastic young stars at Tottenham

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou believes that he can develop top youngsters at the club.

The Australian is under huge pressure at the start of the season after a poor run of results.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou’s Spurs have been showing mid-table league form since his first ten games in charge dating back to the start of last season.

"It has to happen in conjunction. What I'm trying to do, which is what I've done wherever I've been irrespective of my tenure, is build teams that are going to be challenging over a course of time," said Postecoglou, days after his side lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal.

"All teams that do that seem to grow together, so you need that element of youth for it to come to fruition as you go along.

"It has to be a combination of both. When do you hit the sweet spot when you have enough experience in the building? That's hopefully when it all goes together, and when the experienced players come to the end of a cycle, you've got the rest coming through. I've always done it and it's a balancing act.

"I'm really excited about the young players we've brought in and the ones who are coming in, and look, another manager might be the beneficiary of them, I don't know. But in the course of time they're going to be really good footballers and make an impact. They'll only develop if they play, so we've got to give them the opportunity to play.

"The three we've brought in, with Mikey (Moore) and young Will Lankshear as well, Wilson, Archie, Lucas, I just love watching them in training at the moment. They want to play, they want to make an impact. They don't look or behave like 18, 19-year-olds. Which is great for me. When they're 21, they're hopefully going to be flying and it's part of our responsibility to develop them. If you want to have a successful period, you can't just bring in experienced players to have one hit at success."