Bosina blitz Romania in six-goal Nations League thriller

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s first UEFA Nations League away win in eight years was worth the wait as they steamrolled their way to a 4-2 victory over Romania.

A UEFA sanction imposed on the Tricolours for fan behaviour in a game against Kosovo in 2024 meant this clash was played behind closed doors.

Advertisement Advertisement

That did not bother the visitors, who should have taken the lead early on when Haris Tabakovic fired haplessly wide after beating the offside trap to run onto Ivan Basic’s glorious through ball.

Their next meaningful attack led to the breakthrough though, as Esmir Bajraktarevic sent a superb cross into the middle for Armin Gigovic to nod home.

Another header proved the hosts’ undoing when Tarik Muharemovic rose unmarked in the box to meet Basic’s corner and make it 2-0.

Momentum Flashscore

That finally seemed to spur Gheorghe Hagi’s men into life though, and - having just had one shot saved - Daniel Birligea powerfully nodded Lisav Eissat’s wonderful delivery into the bottom corner.

The Dragons restored their two-goal cushion before the break, however, thanks to goalkeeper Ionut Radu spilling a tame Kerim Alajbegovic effort into the path of a grateful Tabakovic, who converted his sixth international goal.

Sergej Barbarez’s side, who had won just one of their last six matches, but they were well on their way to victory now and made it 4-1 shortly after half-time.

It was another Bajraktarevic cross that did the damage, picking out the run of Ermin Mahmic, who headed home from a central position.

Romania substitute Alexandru Cicaldau had an immediate impact as he pulled one back with a swerving long-range effort that burst through the fingers of Martin Zlomislic.

Match stats Flashscore

That gave the hosts some momentum but the damage had been done and, bar a chance wasted by Birligea - who also had a goal ruled out for offside earlier in the move - they did little with the possession they had.

At the other end, Ermedin Demirovic should have done better when he struck off target from inside the area as Romania conceded four on home soil since 1977 and leaves them bottom of League B Group 4, whereas Bosnia and Herzegovina take top spot with an emphatic success.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Esmir Bajraktarevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Take a look at the match stats here.