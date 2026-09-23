No haircuts or mobile phones: Klopp BANS German stars from 'distractions'

New Germany boss Jurgen Klopp has invoked several bold new codes of conduct over his squad ahead of their incoming UEFA Nations League matches.

The former Liverpool opted to accept the German FA's offer to replace Julian Nagelsmann following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 59-year-old is keen to make an instant impact, and he's reportedly introduced a series of disciplinary measures designed to foster unity and focus and address concerns over attitudes under the previous regime, according to BILD.

Eating together

One of the most first changes involves the team all eating together at their hotel. Under Nagelsmann, players were given some flexibility regarding meal times, often arriving gradually for dinner between 7pm and 8pm.

Klopp has ended this idea, telling his players that the entire squad must be present as a unit at the start of the meal.

No phones at training

Klopp has also limited the use of technology during specific parts of training camps. A new ban on mobile phones has been brought in for matchday activation sessions, which includes time in the gym or on the treatment table. The manager wants his players fully present during these preparation sessions.

Klopp was to remove distractions to force his stars to engage with each another and the coaching staff to foster a stronger team spirit.

Haircuts banned

Haircuts being performed at the team hotel or training facilities are also banned as they are viewed as being unprofessional.

Klopp wants to reduce the "luxury" atmosphere which sometimes surrounds training camps, with all personal tasks to be completed before arrival.

Family restrictions

Klopp has also revised the policy regarding family visits during international windows. Nagelsmann pushed for a more inclusive approach, often allowing family members to stay at or travel to the team base, but the new boss is more restrictive. Family visits will now only be permitted on selected occasions.

Klopp kicks off his new era against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 23rd, with his rules put to the test immediately.