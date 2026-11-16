Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has played down the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement, insisting outside criticism will not affect the squad.

The Al-Hilal star responded after Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, accused players of failing to show her son sufficient respect during his final days with the national team.

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Her comments followed the country’s disappointing 4-1 defeat to Denmark, which intensified scrutiny of the squad.

Speaking ahead of Portugal's clash with Wales, Neves stressed that the players remain united despite the growing debate surrounding Ronaldo's departure.

"To be very honest, we, at the core of the National Team and the players, this kind of noise doesn't affect our performance on the field,” he said.

“When will this end? Maybe when the questions about this end too (smiles) and when the interviews about this end.

“Cristiano himself put an end to it and made a statement when his participation with the National Team ended.

“We are immensely grateful to Cristiano, we are extremely grateful for everything he did for the National Team and for Portuguese football, but from the moment he finished, we have to be the ones to stand up for the National Team, in victories and defeats.”