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Mancini targets success on Italy return: ‘I’m here to win’

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini gives a press conference ahead of Italy's UEFA Nations League match against Belgium
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini gives a press conference ahead of Italy's UEFA Nations League match against BelgiumFilippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Roberto Mancini said on Monday he was eager for a "new adventure" with Italy ahead of the opening game of his second stint as the national team's coach.

Mancini led the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title during his previous spell in charge.

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But they failed to reach the 2022 World Cup and he resigned the following year to take over the Saudi Arabia national side.

The four-time world champions have missed out on the past three World Cups and have not played a knock-out stage match at the tournament since losing the 2006 final to France.

Mancini starts his latest reign with a home Nations League game against Belgium on Friday.

"We must not dwell on negative things, when you embark on a new adventure, you're eager to do something special, and over the next four years we'll bring home something special," former Italy midfielder Mancini told reporters.

"For me it's a challenge and a new chapter in my career.

"I'm here to win and that's the objective we all share."

Mancini has handed first call-ups to nine players in his 34-man squad for four upcoming games, including 18-year-old Bologna goalkeeper Massimo Pessina and Brentford's 22-year-old right-back Michael Kayode.

He added a 10th rookie to his squad on Monday as Aston Villa left-back Matteo Ruggeri replaced the injured Federico Dimarco.

"I expect them to bring a carefree attitude," Mancini said.

"I think it's right to have some young players we can get to know in order to build a strong team for the future.

"We need to understand who can stay with us for this cycle and, with that goal in mind, I've called up a larger group for the four matches we have coming up in such quick succession."

After playing Belgium in Rome, Mancini's side face Turkey in Bursa three days later, France at the Stade de France on October 2 and welcome Turkey to Bologna on October 5.

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UEFA Nations LeagueItalyRoberto ManciniBelgiumFranceSaudi ArabiaTurkey

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