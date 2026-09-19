Zidane confirms Mbappe plan with France as Tchouameni misses squad call up

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France captain Kylian Mbappe.
France captain Kylian Mbappe.Profimedia

Zinedine Zidane has revealed his first squad as France national team boss after replacing Didier Deschamps after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane takes charges of Les Bleus after over a decade under Deschamps' leadership with the former Real Madrid boss forced to wait for his dream role.

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Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has been called up for the incoming four UEFA Nations League games and Zidane rejected claims over concerns on his defensive output for the national team.

Zidane also confirmed Mbappe will remain as captain, but admitted Aurelien Tchouameni's lack of match action was the reason behind his omission this time, with fellow Los Blancos stars Ibrahima Konate and Eduardo Camavinga named in the panel.

"He's only played once as a starter this season, and I think that, for his recovery, it's better that he stays in Madrid."

France kick off life under Zidane away in Turkey on September 25th before a trip to Belgium three days later.  

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Zinedine ZidaneKylian MbappeDidier DeschampsAurelien TchouameniFranceReal MadridLaLigaUEFA Nations League

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