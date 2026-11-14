Hallgrimsson backs emerging Ireland star with 'wow factor' to take his game to the next level

The Republic of Ireland face two crucial games in their final round of UEFA Nations League clashes for 2026.

After securing five points from their four games in the September/October window, Ireland are in a strong position to claim a least a playoff place, ahead of facing Austria in Linz tonight.

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A positive finish to their Nations League campaign can also mean a higher seeding for December's UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying draw

Troy Parrott continues to shine with four goals in the last FIFA break, but Jack Moylan is emerging as a creative force from midfielder, after also scoring four since his international debut at the star of 2026.

The Dubliner landed into the current camp with 11 goals scored for Cardiff City and Heimir Halgrimsson is hoping he can ease the burden on Parrott.

"Moylan has taken the headlines and the spotlight in the last couple of weeks and hopefully he can transfer that to the national team.

"His rise has been really fast, but that's brilliant when you find someone in the May camp, coming in and scoring three goals in his first game. Since then, he's been involved in the starting XI more or less.

"H's had an absolute impact from his first game. Sometimes you need up to 10 games to be comfortable at this level, but he was comfortable from the first minute, and from the first training session he had a 'wow' impact."