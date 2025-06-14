Gennaro Gattuso agrees to become new Italy manager

Gennaro Gattuso has reportedly agreed to take over the Italy national team, replacing Luciano Spalletti after his dramatic dismissal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 47-year-old will become the new manager of the Italy national team following Spaletti’s departure.

The former Napoli manager was let go following a string of disappointing results in this year’s UEFA Nations League.

Gattuso’s most recent position was with Croatian club Hajduk Split, where he spent the entirety of last season before leaving by mutual consent at the end of the campaign.

The Italy national team will doubtless be hoping he’s the man to turn things around after missing out on the 2024 Euros having failed to qualify.