Fulham's Jimenez on Mexico's iconic Nations League win: This is just the beginning

Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez bagged a brace to help Mexico be crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions on Sunday evening, as they defeated Panama 2-1.

Jimenez scored within 8 minutes to put his nation in front and sealed the game in the final moments with a well-taken penalty after a late handball. He scored four goals in two games showing how dominant the striker can be even at 33 years old where many believed his career would slowly die down.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was named Player of the Tournament and spoke on winning the tournament which he says is only the beginning.

“Mission accomplished. These matches are tough, but we played the way we needed to after they tied the game, and we're happy with the victory.

“The team's work was solid - when we had to defend, we did, and when we had to attack, we did. I'm excited about what the national team is doing. Fortunately, we got rid of that thorn by finally winning this championship.

“I had played in the preliminary rounds but had never played in the final four, and what better way to do it than by winning it on my first try.

“This is just the beginning – I still have a lot to give to the national team, and I will give my best effort. If things go well, great. Thank you all for the support.”

Jiménez powered El Tri, who had never won the tournament since its inception and will be looking to continue his fine form against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup after the international break.