De la Fuente: Metropolitano is 'perfect setting' for England battle

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.Profimedia

Spain wrap up their UEFA Nations League campaign at home to England on November 15.

La Roja secured a 3-2 win over Thomas Tuchel's team in September in their first appearance since lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup back in July.

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Luis de la Fuente's team have won all five games so far in the competition, and if they can avoid defeat against England, they will reach next year's quarter finals with no issue.

As part of Spain's policy of playing matches all across the country, the England game takes place at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, which De la Fuente believes can give his squad an extra edge.

"It's a perfect, ideal, extraordinary setting. We have very fond memories of presenting the World Cup trophy to all the fans here, and how they welcomed us.

"That's what we expect this Sunday, to see a passionate fanbase, cheering us on unconditionally as they do now, and to experience a historic day.

"The Atletico players we have are extraordinary. They fit perfectly into our group philosophy, but also in our playing style . They are great players who contribute a great deal."

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