Croatia legend Suker has 'no doubts' Modric can power on past 42

Croatia legend Davor Suker has backed current captain Luka Modric to push on and possibly lead their country at UEFA Euro 2028.

Modric turned 41 at the start of September and scored on his 203rd international cap as Croatia opened up their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win in Czechia.

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The AC Milan playmaker has remained openminded over his plans with Croatia as he looks to go step-by-step for club and country.

Ahead of facing world champions Spain, Suker has hinted at Modric being ready to keep on going for at least a few more months.

"Modric has shown he can still perform at the top level. We have incredible quality in the squad. Hopefully there will be goals against Spain, because I don't like 0-0s.

"Spain are favourites, but as a Croatian, I want to win. They have an amazing team, a good manager, and ambition. Hopefully they relax, but whenever people underestimate us, we step up."