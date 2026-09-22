Oladipo says AS Roma are targeting all three points against Leuven

After losing to Leuven and suffering an early Champions League exit last time, Roma approach their rematch against the Belgian side with renewed determination.

Nigerian defender Shukurat Oladipo reflected on the lessons learned from their previous encounter, highlighting the maturity and development of a Roma squad ready to impose its style on the European stage, during a video conference organised by UEFA.

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You just finished the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, where you played as a right-back, while at Roma you usually play as a central defender. Does your position on the field matter to you? Have you been comfortable in both roles for a long time?

"Yes, I'm really comfortable in these different positions. When I started out, I was a striker, then a winger. Later, I played as a central defender with the U20s. At my previous club, before joining Roma, I also played right-back and took on several other roles. So I'm used to adapting."

After the disappointment of not going all the way at the AFCON, are there any lessons you've taken from that experience that could help you in this Champions League campaign?

"Honestly, it's very sad not to qualify directly for the World Cup, but that's how it is, we had no choice. That said, I learned a lot from it."

You were on the bench for Roma’s last match. Was this because of an injury sustained during the Women’s AFCON, or were you simply being rested after a demanding campaign?

"I had a few days off, just to recover and get back in shape."

Last season, Roma were eliminated in the group stage, which was surprising given the quality of the team. Is there a sense of wanting to make up for that this season in the Champions League?

"For us as a team, we don't really need revenge. We just need to focus on ourselves, go out on the pitch, do our best as a group, and come away with points. That's our only goal."

'Qualifying for the next round'

And what goal have you set for this Champions League campaign?

"Honestly, our priority is to qualify. We know we're going to face the best teams, the ones we want to play against, but for now our goal is just to play, pick up points, and qualify for the next round."

You're starting the Champions League before the Italian league has even begun. As a player, how do you feel about that? Is it harder to start such a big competition without having played any league matches yet?

"At first I was a bit nervous, but I'm always ready, no matter when. As soon as we have a match, I'm ready. I don't find it particularly difficult to start with the Champions League before playing league matches."

Having made the step into European football with a major club like Roma, how has your game developed since your arrival, and how comfortable are you with the team’s playing style and tactical system?

"For me, coming from Nigeria to Roma is a big change. Playing for a team like Roma has helped me a lot. I want to keep improving, gaining experience and exposure, because we play in the Champions League, we play in the league. It gives me a lot of exposure."

You mentioned that playing in the Champions League is a dream for many players. What would it mean to you personally to make your mark in this competition, and how could it shape your career?

"For me, the Champions League is a huge opportunity. It's the best competition in Europe, you face top clubs, you see the most beautiful stadiums, you play against the best players in Europe. It's an amazing chance to test myself at this level."

There are more and more African talents in the top five European leagues. What message would you give to young defenders in Nigeria who are following your journey with Roma?

"I would tell them to keep going, to persevere, to believe in themselves. There are no limits."

'We can adapt our style to any team'

Compared to last season, this Roma side enters the Champions League as Italian champions and Coppa Italia winners, but also with a new coach and many new players. What's the atmosphere like in the dressing room as you start this new European adventure?

"For us as a team, we've changed players, we've changed coach, but the culture is still there, the energy is still there, the motivation is still there. We have new players, a new coach, but we keep the same energy, the same determination, and we're still aiming for the same goal."

After last season’s experience, what does Roma understand more clearly this time, particularly about facing teams with different playing styles in Europe? What key lessons did you take from last season?

"We've learned how to compete with most European teams. In our league, in Serie A, we play with different systems. Now, we're able to adapt our style to any European team, whether it's in England or elsewhere. We're ready."

You faced Leuven last season. How valuable is that experience, and what do you expect to be different in this encounter compared with last year?

"Last season, against Leuven, we didn't get any points. We've learned from that match, we know how we need to play, we know how to approach this game. This time, we're going for all three points."

When you step onto the pitch for a Champions League match, what goes through your mind?

"For my first Champions League match, we played Barcelona, a really great team, and it was a dream come true to play against a club like that. I was a bit nervous, thinking: is this really a dream coming true, playing against a team like that?"

Besides Barcelona, is there another opponent you’ve faced in the Champions League who particularly impressed you? What stood out about their style of play or performance?

"I would say Vicky Lopez. I really like the way she plays, she's very strong. I remember her well, so I know we'll play her again and I'm preparing for it."

Speaking of Leuven, what key lessons did you learn from your previous encounter, and how do you plan to apply them in this match?

"I would say their way of defending and pressing. That's something we need to keep in mind. We know how they press, how they defend, now we need to find our own solution to overcome them."