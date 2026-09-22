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Man City rally to draw at Bayern in Champions League opener

Bayern Munich midfielder Momoko Tanikawa and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw
Bayern Munich midfielder Momoko Tanikawa and Manchester City striker Khadija ShawMichaela STACHE / AFP

Manchester City fought from two goals down to grab a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Tuesday to start the Women's Champions League.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Giulia Gwinn's early strike and a Kerstin Casparij own goal inside the first 30 minutes.

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Beth Mead halved the deficit for the Women's Super League champions on the stroke of half-time.

City looked set to begin the league phase with a loss, as Khadija Shaw was denied from the spot by Bayern goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic in the second period.

But German forward Carlotta Wamser popped up with four minutes remaining to ensure the spoils were shared in Bavaria.

In the other early kick-off, Inter Milan got the better of Swedish side Hacken 1-0 - Haley Bugeja's fifth-minute goal was enough to give the home side three points.

Arsenal, the 2025 Champions League winners, kickstart their bid to recover the continent's premier club title at home to Danes HB Koge later Tuesday.

Juventus welcome Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to face Real Madrid in the day's other fixtures.

Defending champions Barcelona begin Champions League life in the post-Alexia Putellas era on Wednesday when they host Paris FC.

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UEFA Champions League WomenBayern MunichManchester CityHackenInter

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