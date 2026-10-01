HB Koge make Danish history with Women's Champions League win

With a 5-1 victory over Servette, HB Koge secured the first win for Danish women's football in the Champions League group stage.

HB Køge on Thursday evening put their first points on the board in the Women's Champions League.

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After a narrow defeat to Arsenal in their opener, the HB Koge women convincingly beating Swiss side Servette 5–1 at Koge Stadium.

This marks the first victory for Danish women's football in the Champions League since the group stage format was introduced in the 2021/22 season.

The Swiss visitors started optimistically, but HB Koge quickly took control, scoring the opening goal after just nine minutes.

The goal was a gem from American right-back Macy Schultz, who used her heel to flick Mille Gejl's free-kick delivery past the Servette goalkeeper.

Less than 20 minutes later, the ball was in the Swiss net again. Kyra Carusa received the ball on the left flank, took a touch, and delivered a precise cross onto the head of Nadia Nadim, who finished clinically.

A cross from the left also set up the 3–0 goal, which came via a bizarre own goal from Servette's Noemie Carage.

There wasn't an HB Køge player for miles around when the French defender, under no pressure, sent the ball into her own net. Almost everything went wrong for the visitors, who were also forced to substitute goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar before halftime after she sustained a large bump on her forehead from a collision with Simone Boye’s knee while making a save.

However, Servette came out for the second half with renewed spirit, and Laia Balleste quickly pulled a goal back.

The Danes suddenly struggled to find their rhythm, but Kyra Carusa settled things just under 20 minutes later by heading in another free-kick from Mille Gejl to make it 4–1.

Substitute Emelia Oskarsdottir sealed the victory on a counter-attack two minutes before the end.