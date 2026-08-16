FC Nordsjaelland extend winning streak to join Brondby at top

FC Nordsjaelland on Sunday afternoon recorded their fifth successive win by defeating Silkeborg IF 1-0 to become joint leaders with Brondby at the top of the Danish Superliga table.

On Sunday, FC Nordsjælland secured their fifth consecutive victory of the new season.

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Egyptian player Ibrahim Adel came off the bench to score the winning goal in a thoroughly deserved 1-0 home victory over Silkeborg.

FC Nordsjaelland have opened the season with five wins and a draw, which bodes well before their two crucial Conference League playoff matches against the Swiss side St. Gallen in the coming weeks.

In the Superliga, FC Nordsjaelland’s seven points from three matches have also earned them a spot near the top of the table, despite having played one game fewer than several of their rivals.

Sunday’s first half in Farum was a rather lackluster affair. After a relatively even start, the home team increasingly took control of the game, and the dangerous Norwegian wing-back Runar Norheim created a couple of good opportunities.

On one occasion, Norheim found himself completely unmarked inside the box, but Silkeborg goalkeeper Aske Andresen did well to come off his line and make the save.

FC Nordsjaelland - Silkeborg IF - Player Ratings Flashare

Andresen maintained his high level of performance well into the second half, even as the home side created more chances and gradually pushed Silkeborg back. An hour into the match, Silkeborg’s Mads Larsen nearly scored an own goal following a corner kick, but was saved by the woodwork, and subsequentky Andresen pulled off a brilliant save when Justin Janssen tried his luck from close range.

However, after 80 minutes, the goalkeeper and the visitors finally succumbed. Peter Ankersen chipped a cross toward the far post, where Adel executed an acrobatic finish.

The shot was directed more or less straight at Andresen, but this time the young goalkeeper’s handling was questionable, and the ball crept over the line.

In the other match of the early afternoon, AC Horsens earned their first win against OB (2-1) since gaining promotion to the Danish Superliga despite falling behind after only two minutes in Odense.

OB's young right-back Marcus McCoy surged to the byline and delivered the ball across the face of the goal, where Ghanaian Horsens defender Abdul Moro somewhat clumsily kicked it into his own net, giving the home side the lead.

The home team pushed for a second goal, but Horsens also had chances to strike back, and they did so in the 37th minute.

What looked like a clearance from the Horsens defensive zone turned into a dangerous counter-attack; Julius Madsen delivered the ball from the left to Yamirou Ouorou, who was left unmarked and equalized to make it 1–1 at halftime.

With 25 minutes left of the game Ouorou turned provider as he escaped a number of challenges close to the Odense box to set up Kristian Kirkegaard who sealed the win for the visitors.