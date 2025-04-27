Osimhen scores as Galatasaray hit Eyupspor for five

Tribal Football
Victor Osimhen got a goal and an assist as Galatasaray silenced Eyupspor 5-1 in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig outing.

Still fresh from helping his team reach the final of the Turkish final, the Nigeria international made another significant contribution in the six-goal thriller.

Osimhen assisted Roland Sallai for his side’s first goal before Lucas Torreira doubled the advantage four minutes before the hour mark.

The Napoli loanee netted the third in the 71st minute before a late brace from Alvaro Morata ensured Galatasaray cruised to a comfortable away.

Gala remain at the top of the Turkish elite division log having accrued 80 points from 31 league outings. 

